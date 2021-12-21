Overview of Dr. Craig Iriye, MD

Dr. Craig Iriye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Iriye works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

