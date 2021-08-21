See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Craig Israelite, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Israelite, MD

Dr. Craig Israelite, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Israelite works at Clinical Health Care Associates of Nj PC in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Israelite's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Health Care Associates of Nj PC
    409 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 429-0505
  2. 2
    Penn Memory Center
    3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-3999
  3. 3
    1865 Marlton Pike E Ste 220, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 429-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Got my knee replacement august 18 2021, I'm so grateful for him. I started seeing results during my weight baring because I was more up right and both knees felt balanced, and that was only day 2. He is the best, all of my nurses were angels and the pain management team are top notch. They really walk you thru everything and make you feel at ease. I love you all, thank you Dr Isrealite.
    Chrystal G. — Aug 21, 2021
    About Dr. Craig Israelite, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154359610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

