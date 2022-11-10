Dr. Craig Jex, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Jex, DPM
Overview of Dr. Craig Jex, DPM
Dr. Craig Jex, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Jex's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Institute9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 400, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-8483
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-4647MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr JEX and Jamie, Veronica, and Joanna and his entire team who works with him have absolutely wonderful attitudes. Dr JEX is well known, yet he doesn't act like it. He acts like he's one of us. He jokes and laughs with us ( and yess I'm going to play KC and the Sunshine Band next visit). I would recommend DR JEX to everyone and anyone!!
About Dr. Craig Jex, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- St. John hospital and medical center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Utah
