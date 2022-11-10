Overview of Dr. Craig Jex, DPM

Dr. Craig Jex, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Jex works at Foot And Ankle Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.