Dr. Craig Jonov, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (34)
Map Pin Small Lynnwood, WA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Jonov, MD

Dr. Craig Jonov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA.

Dr. Jonov works at Gallery Cosmetics Surgery in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jonov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery
    3500 188th St SW Ste 670, Lynnwood, WA 98037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 209-0988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
General Anesthesia
Anesthesia
General Anesthesia

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 11, 2019
    I came in with my husband for a consultation for a breast augmentation in early Sept. We didn't really know what to expect but knew we both needed to feel comfortable with the Dr. And his team. When we came in we were immediately welcomed by a very friendly staff member. Then in the consult itself we were made to feel very comfortable with the entire process amd everything was very thouroughly and thoughtfully explained to us. He even helped me figure out what would be most flattering for my body specifically and why. We decided before the consult was even over that we were going to proceed with the surgery because of how great Dr. Jonov was and how comfortable he made us feel. We were hoping to do it soon and they got us in before the end of Sept! Now I am almost 2 weeks post Op and am extremely happy with my results. My breasts look so natutral and way better than I ever thought they could! I would absolutely recommend Dr. Jonov and his team to anyone that asks!
    Mallory — Oct 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Craig Jonov, MD
    About Dr. Craig Jonov, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235134511
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Institute Of Facial Surgery
    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Jonov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jonov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jonov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jonov works at Gallery Cosmetics Surgery in Lynnwood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jonov’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

