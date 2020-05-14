Dr. Craig Kaiser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kaiser, DPM
Overview of Dr. Craig Kaiser, DPM
Dr. Craig Kaiser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations
Ocean Parkway Nuclear Imaging1335 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 375-3900Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00pm - 9:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Fedir Ilnitskyy MD PC421 Ocean Pkwy Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 375-3900Tuesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
Dr. Kaiser is the best. He gives great care and will figure out the best treatment possible for you as his patient. Well educated - extremely knowledgeable - years of experience - I wouldn't want to see anyone else. So grateful for the excellent care I have been given. I will be with him for years to come.
About Dr. Craig Kaiser, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1881699254
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaiser speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.