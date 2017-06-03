Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Dr. Kimmel works at
Locations
Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 470-9029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Paramount
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient back in 2014 and found this site while looking up Dr Kimmel for a coworker. I've recommended him to multiple people after my wonderful experience.
About Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255307591
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kimmel works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
