Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD
Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel's Office Locations
- 1 2211 Quarry Dr Ste E58C, Reading, PA 19609 Directions (610) 927-5394
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent appointment with Dr. Kimmel who has more than 30 years of experience. We spent more than 30 minutes during my initial visit. I felt that the exam was very thorough. Dr. Kimmel asked questions about my history to help with the diagnosis and he listened attentively and took the time to respond to all of my questions. At no time did I feel that I needed to hurry with the exam. Additionally, all other employees at the practice were professional, courteous, and friendly. I am confident that I received the best exam, treatment options, and alternatives possible. I would not hesitate to return to Dr. Kimmel or to highly recommend him to anyone seeking ENT help.
About Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
