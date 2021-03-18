Overview of Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD

Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.