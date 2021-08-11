Overview

Dr. Craig Kneten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Kneten works at Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.