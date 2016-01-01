Overview of Dr. Craig Vander Kolk, MD

Dr. Craig Vander Kolk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Vander Kolk works at Womens Health Boutique Weinberg Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.