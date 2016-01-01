Dr. Craig Vander Kolk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Kolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Vander Kolk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Vander Kolk, MD
Dr. Craig Vander Kolk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Vander Kolk works at
Dr. Vander Kolk's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Health Boutique Weinberg Center227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mercy Foot & Ankle at Lutherville1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 332-9700Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 332-9700
-
4
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9000Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vander Kolk?
About Dr. Craig Vander Kolk, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1497782163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vander Kolk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vander Kolk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vander Kolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vander Kolk works at
Dr. Vander Kolk has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vander Kolk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander Kolk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Kolk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vander Kolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vander Kolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.