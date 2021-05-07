Dr. Craig Koniver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koniver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Koniver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL.
Koniver Wellness1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 100A, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 767-7650
- 2 5401 Netherby Ln Ste 101, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions (843) 767-7650
i've worked with some of the top fucntional medicine docs in the u.s., the last 2 with dr. koniver. he's definitely the smartest. at 58, i feel the best i've felt in years.
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Dr. Koniver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koniver accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koniver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koniver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koniver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koniver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koniver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.