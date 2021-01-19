Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD is a Dermatologist in Levittown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Kornreich works at
Locations
South Nassau Dermatology2900 Hempstead Tpke Ste 104, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 520-5280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kornreich saved my life when I was admitted to the hospital in an emergency situation with an allergic reaction that started out as a rash, turned to bubbles, blisters and burns all over my body. He diagnosed me with Steven Johnson's Syndrome. A 1 in a million allergic reaction to a medication. I was able to receive treatment. It took a long time, but I recovered. He was amazing. He was serious when he needed to be, but always smiling and encouraging to relive my fear during this very difficult time. I recommend him very highly and have recommended him to many of my friends and family members.
About Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1336146232
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornreich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornreich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornreich has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornreich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornreich.
