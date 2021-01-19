See All Dermatologists in Levittown, NY
Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD is a Dermatologist in Levittown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Kornreich works at South Nassau Dermatology in Levittown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Nassau Dermatology
    South Nassau Dermatology
2900 Hempstead Tpke Ste 104, Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 520-5280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 19, 2021
    Dr. Kornreich saved my life when I was admitted to the hospital in an emergency situation with an allergic reaction that started out as a rash, turned to bubbles, blisters and burns all over my body. He diagnosed me with Steven Johnson's Syndrome. A 1 in a million allergic reaction to a medication. I was able to receive treatment. It took a long time, but I recovered. He was amazing. He was serious when he needed to be, but always smiling and encouraging to relive my fear during this very difficult time. I recommend him very highly and have recommended him to many of my friends and family members.
    About Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336146232
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kornreich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kornreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kornreich works at South Nassau Dermatology in Levittown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kornreich’s profile.

    Dr. Kornreich has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornreich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornreich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

