Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD is a Dermatologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Kraffert works at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp in Redding, CA with other offices in Eureka, CA and Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.