Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (91)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD is a Dermatologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Kraffert works at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp in Redding, CA with other offices in Eureka, CA and Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redding Dermatology
    2107 Airpark Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 241-1111
  2. 2
    Humboldt Dermatology
    525 2nd St Ste 203, Eureka, CA 95501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 444-1331
  3. 3
    Medford Dermatology
    2924 Siskiyou Blvd Ste 100, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 930-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration

Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Cellulitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Canker Sore
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Allergic Reaction
Benign Tumor
Boil
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lymphangioma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigus
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 18, 2022
    Todd Brooks, PA-C is an outstanding dermatologist, smart, patient and he listens unusually well. The staff is pleasant and CKDerm run very well. I had four different issues I need addressed and am grateful to have found Todd Brooks.
    K. Belt — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053300632
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Miami School Med
    Internship
    • UCLA Center For Health Scis
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraffert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraffert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraffert has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraffert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraffert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraffert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraffert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraffert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

