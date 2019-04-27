Overview of Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM

Dr. Craig Kriza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, OH and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.



Dr. Kriza works at Premier Orthopaedics in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.