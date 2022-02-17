Dr. Craig Lambourne, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Lambourne, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Lambourne, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Lambourne works at
Locations
-
1
Montgomery Plaza Dental2600 W 7th St Ste 184, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 678-3379Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lambourne?
Very professional. I still miss the retired Dr. Rubin and his assistant
About Dr. Craig Lambourne, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1740664333
Education & Certifications
- Utah Valley University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambourne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambourne accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lambourne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lambourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambourne works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambourne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambourne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.