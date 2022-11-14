Overview of Dr. Craig Lampert, MD

Dr. Craig Lampert, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lampert works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ, Hamilton, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.