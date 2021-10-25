See All Urologists in Media, PA
Dr. Craig Landow, MD

Urology
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Media, PA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Landow, MD

Dr. Craig Landow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Landow works at Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington in Media, PA with other offices in Drexel Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landow's Office Locations

    Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington
    1088 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 744-2844
    Urology Health Specialists
    2100 Keystone Ave Ste 307, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 259-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 25, 2021
    Excellent doctor. Very caring and attentive.
    — Oct 25, 2021
    About Dr. Craig Landow, MD

    • Urology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053325548
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of PA Health System
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Landow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landow has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Landow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

