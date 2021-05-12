Overview of Dr. Craig Lang, DPM

Dr. Craig Lang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lang works at MLG Podiatry Group in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.