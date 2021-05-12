Dr. Craig Lang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Lang, DPM
Overview of Dr. Craig Lang, DPM
Dr. Craig Lang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
MLG Podiatry-Mount Oliver730 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 Directions (412) 381-4386
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lang is so nice and knowledgeable. I had been seeing another podiatrist who was unable to diagnose my issue and was recommended to Dr. Lang by a family member. Dr. Lang figured our what the issue, communicated options in detail, respected my right to choose an option, and carefully performed a procedure. Additionally, he gave great details for appropriate at home care that I should take. Everyone at the office, including administration and medical assistants also made me feel extremely valued. The office was quite busy with patients, but things flowed smoothly, I was seen right on schedule and did not feel rushed at all. Everything taken care of in one visit. Definitely Recommend! Thank you for the care Dr. Lang!
About Dr. Craig Lang, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649239815
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.