Overview of Dr. Craig Lankford, MD

Dr. Craig Lankford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They completed their fellowship with University OK Hlth Scis Ctr



Dr. Lankford works at Texas Back Institute - Rockwall in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.