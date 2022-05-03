Dr. Craig Lankford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lankford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Lankford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They completed their fellowship with University OK Hlth Scis Ctr
Texas Back Institute Rockwall3164 Horizon Rd Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 772-8767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Back Institute PLANO OFFICE6020 W Parker Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lankford is the best! I came into the office in terrible pain. He not only got me in for an injection immediately, but diagnosed the problem right away and sent me to a surgeon who promptly did the surgery. I would recommend him over and over again. A few years ago he helped me with a separate problem and gave me the help I needed with a Rhizotomy. He is professional and courteous, and his staff is very helpful and went over and above to get me scheduled and tested. I can't say enough about the whole team!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1861439283
- University OK Hlth Scis Ctr
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University MO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
