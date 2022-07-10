Dr. Lemmen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Lemmen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Lemmen, MD
Dr. Craig Lemmen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Lemmen's Office Locations
Ann Arbor Consultation Services Inc.5331 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 996-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lemmens office manager and desk staff are amazing. They are accommodating and patient when scheduling apps. The Dr assistant is amazing too, answered questions and very reassuring
About Dr. Craig Lemmen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemmen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemmen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemmen has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemmen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemmen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemmen.
