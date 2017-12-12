Dr. Craig Leonardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Leonardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Leonardi, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Leonardi works at
Locations
Central Dermatology1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 600, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 721-5565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
After being to other dermatologists concerning my hands eczema with no help Dr. Leonardi was able to diagnose my problem and prescribe the correct treatment. Finally having relief.
About Dr. Craig Leonardi, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonardi works at
Dr. Leonardi has seen patients for Psoriasis, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonardi.
