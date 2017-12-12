Overview

Dr. Craig Leonardi, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Leonardi works at Central Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.