Dr. Craig Linder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Linder, MD
Dr. Craig Linder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Linder works at
Dr. Linder's Office Locations
Marc S Behar MD PC520 Franklin Ave Ste 153, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 294-1800
Craig Linder MD PC1061 N Broadway # 100, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 586-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for over 34 years and the delivery of my 2 grown children. He is kind, calm, compassionate, highly skilled and patient. He takes his time and really listens to your concerns. His latest office situation tries to rush him during post examination consultation. He does his best to ignore. I am saddened to see his style of medicine be pushes aside for volume! I hope he never changes!!
About Dr. Craig Linder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1215022058
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- University Of Hartford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linder works at
Dr. Linder has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Linder speaks Polish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Linder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linder.
