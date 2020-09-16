Overview of Dr. Craig Linder, MD

Dr. Craig Linder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Linder works at Femmpro OB/GYN Garden City, NY in Garden City, NY with other offices in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.