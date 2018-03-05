Overview of Dr. Craig Lomita, MD

Dr. Craig Lomita, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Lomita works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger Release, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.