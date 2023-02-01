Dr. Lubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Lubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Lubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology, PA1111 W 34th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Craig Lubin has been my doctor for over 20 years. He is attentive, calm, friendly, knowledgeable, personable, great listener, caring, trustworthy and is very giving of his time & patience to all. As you can read, I have a lot of faith & trust in Dr. Craig Lubin. He is truly committed to his patients. I am very blessed to have Dr. Craig Lubin as my doctor.
About Dr. Craig Lubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033194634
Education & Certifications
- U Calif/Moffitt Hosp
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lubin speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubin.
