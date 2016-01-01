Dr. Malk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig Malk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Malk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Malk works at
Locations
-
1
Norweigan American Hospital1044 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (630) 537-1720Wednesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Advocate Lutheran General Pain Management Center - Dempster Street1875 Dempster St Ste 405, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-2294
-
3
St. Charles Office2210 Dean St Ste K, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 584-4728
-
4
Weiss Office4646 N Marine Dr Ste 8C, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5205
-
5
Swedish Office5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 728-4296
-
6
APAC Center Pain Management9760 S Kedzie Ave Ste 8, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 483-7007
-
7
Ingalls Office6701 159th St Ste 100, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 483-7007
-
8
APAC Center Pain Management10215 W Roosevelt Rd Ste 100, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (773) 564-5205
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malk?
About Dr. Craig Malk, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1407147374
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malk works at
Dr. Malk has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.