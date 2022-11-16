Overview

Dr. Craig Mansour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mansour works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.