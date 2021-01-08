Overview of Dr. Craig Marcus, MD

Dr. Craig Marcus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Marcus works at Eye Care Associates in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.