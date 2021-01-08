Dr. Craig Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Marcus, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Marcus, MD
Dr. Craig Marcus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
Eye Care Associates4212 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-4800
Glaucoma Consultants of Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste W286, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery done on me in December 2020 by Dr. Marcus. His skill and professionalism in the operating room is admirable. I recommend anyone who is thinking about using Dr. Marcus to choose him because he has helped me immensely. From my experience, you will be in good hands.
About Dr. Craig Marcus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- North Shore U Hosp/Cornell U Hosp/Mem Sloan Kettering Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Rochester
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
