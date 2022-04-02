Dr. Craig Margulies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margulies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Margulies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Margulies, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Margulies works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Center PA11 State Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 497-2770
-
2
The Optical Shoppe419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was under Dr Margulies’ care for a number years - he was excellent in his care for me. Extremely thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Craig Margulies, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912005026
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Margulies has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margulies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
