Dr. Craig Martin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Martin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Craig Martin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Harker Heights, TX. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Heights Dental Center420 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 104, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (254) 651-3054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin leads an incredibly professional practice and I consider him one of the best dentists I’ve ever had the good fortune to know. All of his patients feel as if they are partners in their care. He is particularly focused on ensuring that he provides quality dental care with minimal of pain. I regularly recommend his practice to family and friends.
About Dr. Craig Martin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1316321490
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.