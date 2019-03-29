See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Craig Mauro, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Craig Mauro, MD

Dr. Craig Mauro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Mauro works at Burke and Bradley Orthopedics in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mauro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burke and Bradley Orthopedics
    200 Delafield Rd Ste 4010, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 784-5770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Disorders
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Disorders

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr Mauro demonstrates an understanding of the whole person. He is clear and compassionate. He is a skilled surgeon!
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Craig Mauro, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275736662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Mauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mauro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauro works at Burke and Bradley Orthopedics in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mauro’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

