Dr. Craig McKeown, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. McKeown works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.