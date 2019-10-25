Dr. McMackin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig McMackin, MD
Dr. Craig McMackin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3344
Pennington Office2 Capital Way Ste 487A, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 394-9699
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Very professional but very caring.
About Dr. Craig McMackin, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Penn State University
- Cardiology
Dr. McMackin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMackin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
