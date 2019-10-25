Overview

Dr. Craig McMackin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. McMackin works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Newtown, PA with other offices in Pennington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.