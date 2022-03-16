See All Orthodontists in Warren, NJ
Dr. Craig Menker, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (413)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Menker, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Menker works at Menker Braces in Warren, NJ with other offices in South Plainfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Office
    58 Mount Bethel Rd Ste 201, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 395-7441
  2. 2
    South Painfield Office
    1904 Park Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 988-6548

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace

Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Incognito™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MetLife
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 413 ratings
    Patient Ratings (413)
    5 Star
    (380)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 16, 2022
    From my first appointment until the surgery, every staff that I encountered were great, accommodating and caring. Mr Yip did a great job and I am really healing well. I jst hope that someone can explain to me the “new things” I can feel inside my body
    Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Menker, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598775892
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advanced Certificate Degree In Orthodontics
    Internship
    • Boston University Goldman School Of Graduate Dentistry
    Medical Education
    • Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Menker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    413 patients have reviewed Dr. Menker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.