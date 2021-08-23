Dr. Craig Messick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Messick, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Messick, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Messick works at
Locations
Sugar Land Clinic1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 566-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Craig Messick is very thorough, and has excellent bedside manners. He saved my life two years ago when I was diagnosed with colon cancer, and I wasn’t given good news. I’ll be forever grateful for the treatment he provided. God bless Dr. Messick
About Dr. Craig Messick, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, German
- 1407051220
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas Christian University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
