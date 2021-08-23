See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Craig Messick, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Messick, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Messick works at MD ANDERSON CANCER in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Clinic
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
  • The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr Craig Messick is very thorough, and has excellent bedside manners. He saved my life two years ago when I was diagnosed with colon cancer, and I wasn’t given good news. I’ll be forever grateful for the treatment he provided. God bless Dr. Messick
    Fred — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Craig Messick, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407051220
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Messick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messick works at MD ANDERSON CANCER in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Messick’s profile.

    Dr. Messick has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Messick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

