Overview of Dr. Craig Mills, MD

Dr. Craig Mills, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Mills works at Monument Health Neurology and Rehabilitation in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.