Overview of Dr. Craig Mines, MD

Dr. Craig Mines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Mines works at Eastside Orthopedic Care in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.