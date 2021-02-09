Overview of Dr. Craig Mintzer, MD

Dr. Craig Mintzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mintzer works at Rdv Sportsplex Pediatrics in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.