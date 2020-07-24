Dr. Craig Mize, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mize is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Mize, DDS
Dr. Craig Mize, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenville, NC.
Aspen Dental136 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (844) 226-6458
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This is one of very few places I’ve been that actually care about your health and not their bottom line! Very professional and conservative.
About Dr. Craig Mize, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Mize has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mize accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mize. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mize.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mize, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mize appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.