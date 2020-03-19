Overview of Dr. Craig Montgomery, MD

Dr. Craig Montgomery, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at St. Josephs Physicians Spine and Neurosurgery in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.