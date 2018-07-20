Dr. Craig Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Morgan, MD
Dr. Craig Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Morgan Kalman Clinic2501 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 529-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Independence Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He surgically repaired my son's torn labrum very successfully. The surgery and subsequent physical therapy worked as we had hoped. My son continues to play college football without any problem.
About Dr. Craig Morgan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Del
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan
- Emory University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.