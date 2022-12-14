See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Moskowitz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Jefferson St Ste 701, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-1506
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Chase Pkwy Fl 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 678-1050
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    863 N Main Street Ext Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 269-3791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I had Ablation for AFib. WOW! Spot on. This Doc had completed 300 of the same procedures before he came to my issue. The Ablation fixed me immediately.
    Carl H Slicer — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD
    About Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700106812
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

