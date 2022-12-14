Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St Ste 701, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1506
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Chase Pkwy Fl 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 678-1050
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group863 N Main Street Ext Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 269-3791
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moskowitz?
I had Ablation for AFib. WOW! Spot on. This Doc had completed 300 of the same procedures before he came to my issue. The Ablation fixed me immediately.
About Dr. Craig Moskowitz, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700106812
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.