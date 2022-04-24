Overview of Dr. Craig Munger, MD

Dr. Craig Munger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Munger works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Brandon, FL with other offices in Bushnell, FL, Wesley Chapel, FL and Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Chorioretinal Scars and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.