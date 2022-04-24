See All Ophthalmologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Craig Munger, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Munger, MD

Dr. Craig Munger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Munger works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Brandon, FL with other offices in Bushnell, FL, Wesley Chapel, FL and Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Chorioretinal Scars and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Specialists Cataract Institute (Brandon)
    403 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 681-1122
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kaufman Eye Institute
    1814 W C 48, Bushnell, FL 33513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 574-0700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Kaufman Eye Institute
    2145 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-1133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Stuart J. Kaufman MD & Assoc. PA
    6329 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 788-7616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Chorioretinal Scars
Paralytic Strabismus
Ectropion of Eyelid
Chorioretinal Scars
Paralytic Strabismus

Treatment frequency



Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 24, 2022
    Extremely pleased. Went in to remove moles on my face due to melanoma. Took 18 off and have not one scar. He is easy to work with and super professional. Would never use another surgeon. Made the mistake of using another plastics for another mole and the scar is 4x bigger than the mole was.
    April Beck — Apr 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Craig Munger, MD
    About Dr. Craig Munger, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922005883
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Inst
    • Med College Va
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Munger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munger has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Chorioretinal Scars and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Munger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

