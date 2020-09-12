Dr. Craig Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Murray, MD
Dr. Craig Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their residency with Med University SC
USA Surgical Specialties Building2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 267-0466Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Murray recently performed an appendectomy on my husband. Although due to Covid-19, I was not allowed to be at the hospital, he called me after the surgery, and explained everything to me. Very kind, thorough, and compassionate.
- Med University SC
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
