Dr. Craig Murray, MD

General Surgery
Overview of Dr. Craig Murray, MD

Dr. Craig Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their residency with Med University SC

Dr. Murray works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

    USA Surgical Specialties Building
    2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 267-0466
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoids
Gallbladder Removal
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoids
Gallbladder Removal

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 12, 2020
    Dr. Murray recently performed an appendectomy on my husband. Although due to Covid-19, I was not allowed to be at the hospital, he called me after the surgery, and explained everything to me. Very kind, thorough, and compassionate.
    About Dr. Craig Murray, MD

    • General Surgery
