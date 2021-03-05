Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD
Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Nachbauer works at
Dr. Nachbauer's Office Locations
1
North Country Thoracic & Vascular54 W Twin Oaks Ter Ste 14, South Burlington, VT 05403 Directions
2
North Country Thoracic & Vascular45 Smithfield Blvd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (334) 262-5217
- 3 303 S Ripley St Ste 6200, Montgomery, AL 36104 Directions (334) 262-5217
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Nachbauer and his team are very professional and very pleased with the procedures performed on both legs in 2018. No problems since surgery.
About Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- University of Pittsburgh
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nachbauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nachbauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nachbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nachbauer has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachbauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachbauer.
