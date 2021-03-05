See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in South Burlington, VT
Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (35)
Map Pin Small South Burlington, VT
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD

Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Dr. Nachbauer works at North Country Thoracic & Vascular in South Burlington, VT with other offices in Plattsburgh, NY and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nachbauer's Office Locations

    North Country Thoracic & Vascular
    54 W Twin Oaks Ter Ste 14, South Burlington, VT 05403
    North Country Thoracic & Vascular
    45 Smithfield Blvd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
(334) 262-5217
    303 S Ripley St Ste 6200, Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-5217

  • Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Iliac Aneurysm
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Secondary Hypertension
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • ODS Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    47 years of experience
    English
    1686636052
    Education & Certifications

    Ohio State University Hospital
    University of Medicine and Dentistry
    University of Pittsburgh
    Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Nachbauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nachbauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nachbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nachbauer has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachbauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachbauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

