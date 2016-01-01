See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Craig Nagle, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Nagle, MD

Dr. Craig Nagle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nagle works at Christian Care Nursing Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagle's Office Locations

  1
    Christian Care Nursing Center
    11812 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 455-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Dr. Craig Nagle, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497718506
    Education & Certifications

    • JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Nagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagle works at Christian Care Nursing Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nagle’s profile.

    Dr. Nagle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

