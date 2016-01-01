Dr. Craig Nagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Nagle, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Nagle, MD
Dr. Craig Nagle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nagle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nagle's Office Locations
-
1
Christian Care Nursing Center11812 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (480) 455-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagle?
About Dr. Craig Nagle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497718506
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagle works at
Dr. Nagle speaks Spanish.
Dr. Nagle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.