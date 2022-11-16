Dr. Craig Nairn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nairn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Nairn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Nairn, MD
Dr. Craig Nairn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Nairn works at
Dr. Nairn's Office Locations
Pain Solutions LLC8080 Academy Rd NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 247-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nairn is the most kind and caring doctor I've met. I've never felt more listened to by a physician before. I come in to get injections for my knee pain, and he make me feel so at ease throughout the entire injection. I always feel like I'm in the best hands!
About Dr. Craig Nairn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nairn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nairn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nairn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nairn has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nairn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nairn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nairn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nairn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nairn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.