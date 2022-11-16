Overview of Dr. Craig Nairn, MD

Dr. Craig Nairn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Nairn works at Pain Solutions in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.