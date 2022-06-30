Overview of Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD

Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Hawaii and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Nakamura works at Healthy Kids Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.