Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD
Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Hawaii and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Nakamura's Office Locations
Healthy Kids Pediatrics3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 213-6257Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to Dr. Nak for 8 years now. He and his team have been extremely professional, kind, and attentive. I know my daughter's health is in good hands!
About Dr. Craig Nakamura, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1295721918
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
- Hawaii Residency Program
- University Of Hawaii
