Dr. Craig Naugle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naugle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Naugle, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Naugle, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Naugle works at
Locations
-
1
Ozarks Dermatology Specialists3808 S Greystone Ct, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 889-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naugle?
I had mohs surgery on a squamous cell carcinoma on my face near my eye yesterday. Every staff member I encountered was wonderful. Kim the RN, Dr. Naugle and Stacy the PA were all patient, kind, gentle and answered all my questions. Today I got to remove my dressing and see their handy work. Minimal swelling and the sutures look fabulous. No pain today just soreness. I highly recommend this office! Thank you so very much!
About Dr. Craig Naugle, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104805381
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin Green Hosp
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naugle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naugle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naugle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naugle works at
Dr. Naugle has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naugle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Naugle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naugle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naugle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naugle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.