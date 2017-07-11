Overview

Dr. Craig Neitzel, MD is a Dermatologist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Neitzel works at Carle Clinic Champaign On Curtis in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.