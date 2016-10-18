Dr. Craig Nobert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nobert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Nobert, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
A skilled surgeon who takes time to explain your condition to you -- in my case kidney stones -- and answer your questions fully, he is also one of the most compassionate, responsive and patient physicians imaginable. I cannot say enough good things about him.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Urology - New York and Presbyterian Hospital/ Memorial Sloan Kettering/ North Shore University Hospital
- Cornell - New York Hospital Department of General Surgery
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
