Dr. Craig Okonski, DPM
Overview of Dr. Craig Okonski, DPM
Dr. Craig Okonski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Okonski's Office Locations
Royalton Foot & Ankle Associates PC 173800 Hollywood Rd Ste 103, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 463-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Okonski and his crew are friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Craig Okonski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1144210881
Education & Certifications
- Hutzel Hosp-Detroit Med Ctr
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okonski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okonski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okonski has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okonski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Okonski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okonski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okonski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okonski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.